2018 Beanpot Semifinal Preview: BU vs. Harvard Prediction, Key Players And More

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Harvard won its first Beanpot championship since 1993 when it upset Boston University 6-3 in last season’s title game, and the Crimson will be looking to continue that success over the Terriers when they meet Monday night at TD Garden for a semifinal matchup in the 66th annual Beanpot tournament.

The last time we had back-to-back seasons during which the Beanpot wasn’t won by Boston University or Boston College was 1988 and 1989. Starting in 1990, BC and BU have combined to win 27 of the last 28 Beanpot tournaments.

Will Harvard take the first step toward back-to-back championships?

Here’s a preview of BU vs. Harvard.

Beanpot Records

Boston University: 89-41 record (584 goals scored, 409 goals against) with 30 championships and 20 runner-up finishes

Harvard: 54-76 (473 GF, 512 GA) with 11 championships and 15 runner-up finishes

Head-to-Head History

The Crimson have won four of the six meetings with the Terriers this decade. Harvard also is 4-0 in consolation/title games against BU this decade.

2017 Final: Harvard 6, BU 3

2015 Semifinal: BU 4, Harvard 3 (2OT)

2014 Consolation: Harvard 6, BU 2

2013 Consolation: Harvard 7, BU 4

2012 Semifinal: BU 3, Harvard 1

2011 Consolation: Harvard 5, BU 4

2017-18 Season

The Terriers are not ranked in the latest Division I poll, and they’ve been a pretty average team this season with a 10-7-2 Hockey East record (fourth place) and a 14-11-2 overall record. BU is 9-4-0 away from Agganis Arena, however, and that success combined with the Terriers’ quest to avenge last season’s title game loss could result in a dangerous opponent.

Harvard also has been mediocre, with an 9-5-3 record in ECAC play and a 10-8-4 overall record. The Crimson have played better of late, though. They’ve lost two of their last two games, including one to No. 2 ranked Cornell, but before those defeats Harvard went eight straight contests without a loss (5-0-3).

These teams haven’t played each other yet this season.

Key Players

Ryan Donato, whose Dad, Ted, is the Crimson head coach, is the best player in the ECAC. He leads the conference with 21 points (16 goals, six assists) in 17 ECAC games. Donato was selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft.

Bobo Carpenter is one of the leaders of the Terriers offense, and his 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 19 Hockey East games is tied for the team lead. He’s also scored two game-winning goals, and he’s played an important role on special teams with a BU-leading five power-play goals.

Prediction

Harvard wins 4-2