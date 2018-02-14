2018 Daytona 500: Each Driver’s Paint Scheme For NASCAR Season Opener

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

NASCAR is back, and so are the paint schemes.

Drivers are set to kick off the 2018 NASCAR season Sunday with the annual running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. It’s been a busy offseason, with multiple drivers either switching teams or moving up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Hendrick Motorsports youngster Alex Bowman will start from the pole after winning Friday’s qualifying session. He’ll be trailed by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who finished second.

Drivers have been at Daytona all week getting ready, which has allowed us too see some of the new paint schemes. With that said, let’s look at the paint jobs each driver will run in the the “Great American Race.”