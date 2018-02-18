2018 Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR Season Opener Online

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

At long last, NASCAR is back.

A new NASCAR season gets underway Sunday afternoon, as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete in the Daytona 500. But while the annual spectacle at Daytona International Speedway represents renewed hope for so many drivers, this year’s version will mark the conclusion of one of the most important careers in the sport’s history.

Danica Patrick will retire from full-time NASCAR driving after the Daytona 500, although she does plan to compete in one more professional race: the Indianapolis 500.

Still, much of the focus will be on a slew of drivers — both young and old — who have much to prove in the 2018 season.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Daytona 500 online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO: , fuboTV