2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Stream, Time, TV Channel Info

Photo via Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 Winter Olympics technically began Wednesday night with curling and alpine skiing events, but the games from Pyeongchang, South Korea officially commence Friday with the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony is one of the coolest and most exciting parts of each Olympic Games, as each nation’s athletes are introduced and the culture of the host nation is illustrated through several special performances.

The Opening Ceremony will start at 6 a.m. ET, but NBC will not show it until their primetime window in the evening.

Here’s how to watch the Opening Ceremony online and on TV.

When: Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET (8 p.m. ET on NBC)

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com