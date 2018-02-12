49ers’ Reuben Foster Arrested On Domestic Violence, Assault Weapon Charges

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Reuben Foster has made news for the wrong reasons yet again.

The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was arrested Sunday on multiple charges related to domestic violence, threats and assault weapon possession, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno (Calif.) police department confirmed Sunday night.

It’s Foster’s second arrest in the past month.

Police responded at around 9:15 a.m. local time to a disturbance at a Los Gatos home, where they spoke to Foster and the victim before taking the linebacker into custody. Foster then was taken to Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he was booked and held on $75,000 bail. He was released on bail Sunday night, according to police records.

The 23-year-old also was arrested on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on second-degree marijuana possession.

Foster had a promising rookie season on the field after San Francisco took him No. 31 overall out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft. He recorded 72 tackles in 10 games and was the highest-rated rookie linebacker in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

But Foster now could face discipline from both the Niners and the NFL, which could levy a fine or suspension under its personal conduct policy.

“The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster,” the team said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.”