Aaron Rodgers Praises Tom Brady, Bill Belichick For ‘Ridiculous’ Success

Photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is Tom Brady’s competitor, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback can’t help but appreciate what the Patriots signal-caller has accomplished.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Rodgers showered both Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with praise ahead of the duo’s eighth Super Bowl appearance Sunday.

“Eighth Super Bowl? That’s ridiculous,” Rodgers said. “But it’s a tribute to those guys. Nothing is easy in this league. Tom can make it look easy when he’s out there, but it takes a lot of hard work. He (Brady) takes incredible care of his body.

“It’s very impressive what they’ve done, continue to accomplish. They get guys to buy into what they’re doing, get them to fall in line, and they win. That’s what they do. It’s impressive to watch because you know how difficult it is to get there.”

Many viewed the Packers as favorites to reach Super Bowl LII ahead of the 2017 season, but Green Bay’s season was derailed in Week 6 when Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. As a result, Rodgers will be forced to watch the Philadelphia Eagles represent the NFC on football’s biggest stage.

Though the official 2018 schedule has yet to be released, it’s been determined that the Patriots will host the Packers at some point next season in a matchup of arguably the NFL’s two best quarterbacks.