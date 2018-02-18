Adam Silver Floats Possibility Of Radical Changes To NBA Playoff Format

Since the 1950-51 season, the NBA champion has been determined by a playoff series between the best team from the west and the top club from the east.

That soon could change, however.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to media Saturday during a press conference in Los Angeles, the site of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Silver addressed a variety of topics, including the recent controversy involving LeBron James and FOX News anchor Laura Ingraham, but the most revealing moment came when he floated potential changes to the NBA Playoffs format.

Silver’s concept still would allow for the top eight teams in both the West and Eastern Conferences to make the playoffs, but instead they would be seeded 1-16 overall. So, in theory, the NBA finals could feature two teams from the West.

“You also would like to have a format where your two best teams are ultimately going to meet in the Finals,” Silver said. “You could have a situation where the top two teams in the league are meeting in the conference finals or somewhere else. So we’re going to continue to look at that. It’s still my hope that we’re going to figure out ways.”

Are you a fan of seeding the @NBA Playoffs 1-16, and killing off the Eastern and Western Conference? pic.twitter.com/vmIrayG3oD — Stadium (@WatchStadium) February 18, 2018

Too radical? Perhaps, but fascinating nonetheless.

If the regular season ended today, here’s how the playoffs would look under Silver’s concept:

Adam Silver hinted at the potential of 1-16 seeding in the playoffs down the road. Here's what it would look like if the regular season ended today. pic.twitter.com/GuKa8e7hVP — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2018

As Silver mentioned, travel could be a major roadblock in making this format a reality.

Plus, if you ask us, decreased parity could become an issue, as even more players could flock to the West in hopes of feasting on the East in the early rounds.

Still, kudos to Silver and the NBA for always thinking outside the box.

