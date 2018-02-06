All Philadelphia Schools To Be Closed For Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade

Photo via Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with a thrilling Super Bowl LII victory, and the City of Brotherly Love wants as many people as possible to celebrate the title.

With the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship parade scheduled for Thursday, all Philadelphia schools will be closed for the day to allow students, teachers and their families to take part in the festivities.

The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event. For this reason, we have decided to give our students, teachers & their families the chance to witness history. All @PHLschools schools & administrative offices will be closed this Thurs. Feb. 8 — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 5, 2018

The parade through the streets of Philly is sure to be a wild atmosphere. Eagles fans have grabbed headlines with their raucous celebrations after postseason victories, with the Super Bowl LII chaos being the craziest yet.

Enjoy, Eagles fans. It’s been a long time coming.