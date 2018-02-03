Alligator Visits Jackie Bradley Jr. At Red Sox’s Spring Training Complex

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jackie Bradley Jr. recently had a very unwelcome visitor at Fenway South.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder showed up to Spring Training a few weeks early to get in some extra workouts. But he might be having some regrets about that, as an alligator invaded Bradley’s personal space at the complex Thursday afternoon.

Check out JBJ’s photo of the little monster:

All I have to say is he better clean up those balls after he is done 😲 RT @ftmyersoxgal: Someone showed up a little early for spring training workouts @FenwaySouth #soxspring @RedSox pic.twitter.com/YfTw8qEdoC — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) February 1, 2018

Yikes.

Obviously, this isn’t the kind of alligator that’s going to cause trouble for the folks on “Swamp People.” Still, it must’ve been just a bit unsettling to turn around see a prehistoric reptile making himself at home.

By the way: The Red Sox’s first full-squad workout in Fort Myers, Fla., will be on Monday, Feb. 19. Baseball’s right around the corner, folks.