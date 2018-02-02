Alshon Jeffery (Kind Of) Guarantees Eagles Will Beat Patriots In Super Bowl

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Maybe let’s call this a Super Bowl pledge and not quite a guarantee.

There’s no player on the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots who doesn’t think their respective team will win Super Bowl LII on Sunday. Everyone enters that game playing with a bunch of confidence and expecting to win.

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery possesses a little extra confidence, it seems, as he was more than willing to publicly state how good he felt about his team’s chances.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero started a question to Jeffery this week with “If you win this game on Sunday … ” and the wideout quickly interrupted.

“Ain’t no ‘if,’ man. Ain’t no ‘if,’ ” Jeffery responded, according to NFL.com. “Speak it into existence. When we win this game on Sunday, ain’t no telling (what) we’re going to do, but we’re probably going to celebrate, have some fun.”

He added: “We’re bringing that trophy back to Philly, man.”

Again, confidence for either team should be sky-high right now, and if it’s not, why even play the game? Jeffery’s comments also are part of his efforts to have his team in the right frame of mind entering Sunday.

Alshon has done the same thing with any Eagles teammate or staffer who has used the word “if.” He’s on a quest to eliminate it in advance of Sunday, apparently. https://t.co/DIg6wGS15Z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2018

But still. Tugging on Superman’s cape and all that.

Then again, Jeffery guaranteed a year ago his team would win the Super Bowl. Granted, that was when he still was with the Chicago Bears, which is a clear indication this man doesn’t lack confidence.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see if that does him any good against the mighty Patriots.