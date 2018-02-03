Amazon’s Alexa Takes Shot At Tom Brady When Asked About Jimmy Garoppolo

Tom Brady gets trolled enough by football fans and players alike, but now technology is getting in on the action.

While most people use Amazon’s Alexa as a means of being updated on the news or the upcoming weather forecast, someone used to the popular device to make fun of the New England Patriots quarterback. After being asked a classic joke with a Jimmy Garoppolo twist, Alexa responded with a brutal shot at Brady.

Alexa's answer to why Jimmy Garoppolo crossed the road 😭💀 (via @JillianKweller) pic.twitter.com/and6twwUF7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2018

Ouch.

For what it’s worth, Garoppolo’s ego must be at an all-time high as well. After making his first start with the 49ers in Week 15, Garoppolo led San Francisco to five straight wins to close out the 2017 regular season. Jimmy G has been an under-the-radar QB for the past season or two, but that certainly won’t be the case entering the 2018 campaign.

While Brady doesn’t present himself as overly egotistical, he certainly has every right to be a bit boastful. The 40-year-old quarterback appears to be the front-runner for this season’s NFL MVP award, and he’ll be gunning for his sixth Lombardi Trophy when the Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

