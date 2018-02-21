Anton Khudobin Makes Huge Save On Connor McDavid To Keep Game In Reach

The Boston Bruins pulled off a wild third-period comeback Tuesday night, and it was thanks in many ways to backup goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The B’s netminder stopped 18 shots in the 3-2 win, but none were bigger than his stunning save on Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid to keep the Oilers from going up by three goals.

To see the save, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images