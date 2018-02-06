Antonio Brown Savagely Trolls Tom Brady Over Dropped Super Bowl Pass

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady isn’t so great at catching footballs. But Antonio Brown is here to help.

The New England Patriots quarterback put up stellar numbers in his team’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but his stat line also included one dropped pass in the second quarter.

Brown apparently saw the play, because the Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro wide receiver chimed in Monday night via Instagram to offer TB12 his services.

Brown’s playful jab included a mention of Patriots linebacker and former Steeler James Harrison — who may not be on the best of terms with Pittsburgh — as well as an apparent reference to Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

The post obviously was lighthearted, but considering the drama surrounding Brady and Guerrero’s relationship this season, we wonder how the Pats QB feels about Brown getting his trainer involved. (For the record, Brady didn’t “lose” Guerrero, as Brown suggests, although Guerrero did reportedly have his sideline access revoked this season.)

Maybe Brady can take Brown up on those catching lessons, though.