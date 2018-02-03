Are These Two Fouls From Warriors-Kings The Worst Calls Of This NBA Season?

The Golden State Warriors, perhaps more than any NBA team, complain a ton about referees.

Well, they didn’t have much to whine about Friday night, thanks to some A-plus officiating work during the Dubs’ 119-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

There were fouls called on the Kings that, in all honesty, might be the worst calls you’ll see all NBA season. And that’s saying a lot, considering some of the horrendous officiating we’ve seen during the 2017-18 campaign.

Here’s the first foul, which was called on Kings forward Zach Randolph at the start of the second half:

Wow. That’s a lot of contact.

Here’s the second travesty, which occurred when Kevin Durant blatantly shoved Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic:

Sigh.

To be perfectly honest, calls like these not only make the NBA more soft than it already is, but they also make the product borderline unwatchable.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images