Athletics Have Perfect Response To Jon Gruden’s Inadvertent Shot At Them

As if the Raiders haven’t done enough to burn all their bridges in Oakland, the new head coach accidentally piled on.

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season, and the Golden State Warriors are actively planning on moving to San Francisco.

Once both of those franchises move, that will mark the end of professional sports in Oakland.

Except, of course, for that Major League Baseball team they have.

New Raiders head coach Jon Gruden accidentally made that oversight in a Sports Illustrated long-form piece. When talking about the changing sports landscape of the city, Gruden had this to say:

“It’s kind of sad, man,” he said. “What will (Oakland) have once we go?”

Well, they will have the Athletics.

Sure, they have been underwhelming and rebuilding for quite some time, but nonetheless, the Athletics themselves do have a pretty deep history of success and a solid core fanbase, so they made sure Gruden knew that with this perfect response.

Oakland will have the Athletics, the club with the third most championships in Major League Baseball. #RootedInOakland https://t.co/BcpDGHTG5P — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) February 20, 2018

To be clear, the response accounts for the championships they won in Philadelphia and Kansas City, as well as Oakland.

In any event, even though it appears to have been a pretty innocuous comment from Gruden, he probably didn’t make too many friends on the baseball side of things with that shot.