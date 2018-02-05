Atlanta Hawks Throw Salt On Patriots’ Wound With Super Bowl LII Tweet

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Eagles eliminated the Falcons in the divisional round of this year’s NFL playoffs, but last year’s Super Bowl collapse against the Patriots evidently was enough for the city of Atlanta to root for Philadelphia against New England on Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Or maybe it was the Patriots’ five Super Bowl rings and amazing run of dominance under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick that had Atlanta — and the rest of America, apparently — a bit salty.

Whatever the case, the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks fired off this tweet right after the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to secure the Lombardi Trophy:

Final score: America: 41

Patriots: 33 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 5, 2018

The bird bond is strong.

This certainly seems like a random act of retribution, but on second thought, it actually makes perfect sense when you consider Al Horford, who spent nine seasons with the Hawks from 2007 to 2016, has been instrumental in the Boston Celtics’ NBA success this season, even drilling a buzzer-beater earlier in the day Sunday to lift the C’s past the Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 at TD Garden.