Austin Dillon Gets Celebratory ‘Champ’ Butt Tattoo After Daytona 500 Win

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Austin Dillon never will forget his win at the 2018 Daytona 500, and he made sure of that early Monday morning.

The Richard Childress Racing driver dedicated his win at Daytona International Speedway to the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., and then he and some of his crew members went and got tattoos on their backsides, with Dillon getting the Daytona 500 logo with the word written “champ” on his derriere, according to ESPN.

But don’t expect Dillon to show it off anytime soon.

“You’ll never be able to see it,” Dillon said, per ESPN. “It’s pretty cool looking today. (My wife) Whitney is probably the only one that is going to see it for a while.”

Sunday’s race included multiple wrecks and a chaotic finish, as Dillon passed Aric Almirola on the final lap of overtime to take the checkered flag.