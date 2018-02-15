Avery Bradley Has Been ‘Checking In,’ Giving Advice To Isaiah Thomas

Who would have thought a year ago that Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas would be playing in the same city, just on a different side of the country?

Yet that’s the situation the two former Boston Celtics guards find themselves in, with Bradley a member of the Los Angeles Clippers after being traded from the Detroit Pistons, and Thomas with the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both were traded out of Boston over the offseason.

It has been a wild past six months for both players, and now they are playing in the same building, just with different teams. Before the Clips took on the Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, Bradley acknowledged that he has been keeping in touch with his former teammate after the hectic trade deadline.

“I have, it is crazy that we’re both (in Los Angeles),” Bradley said when asked if he has kept in touch with Thomas, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “I’ve just been checking in on him, making sure that he’s positive. I was telling him everything happens for a reason, all you can do is continue to keep being Isaiah and continue to keep working and taking advantage of every opportunity that he gets.”

Here are Bradley’s full comments ahead of the game:

Avery Bradley on trades, checking on Isaiah Thomas, and watching Terry Rozier triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/Hhx5vLJKov — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 15, 2018

Despite no longer being teammates, it sounds Bradley and Thomas still have a pretty good support system with one another.

