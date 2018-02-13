Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Routs BU 5-2, Ends 30-Year Title Drought

BOSTON — Northeastern hockey fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief because the school’s long Beanpot drought finally is over.

The Huskies ended 30 years of heartache Monday night with a convincing 5-2 win over Boston University at TD Garden for their first Beanpot crown since 1988.

BU went ahead 1-0 in the first period, but two minutes later Northeastern tied the score with the first of three power-play goals, and from there the Huskies were a tidal wave that couldn’t be stopped.

A dominant second period during which Northeastern scored two unanswered goals, including a demoralizing power-play tally with three seconds left in the frame ended any hope of the Terriers lifting the trophy.

Just like in Northeastern’s semifinal victory over Boston College, the first line stepped up and provided the offense. Adam Gaudette tallied a hat trick and Nolan Stevens netted a highlight-reel goal for the line.

Cayden Primeau again was solid in the Huskies’ net. The freshman goalie bounced back after giving up a shaky first goal to stop 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

Northeastern’s win marks the fourth straight year a different school has won the Beanpot (BU in 2015, BC in 2016, Harvard in 2017 and now Northeastern).

Here’s a quick recap of Northeastern’s victory:

KEY STATS

SOG: BU 40, NU 27

GOALS: Logan Cockerill (5), Adam Gaudette (22, 23, 24), Nolan Stevens (20), Trevor Owens (2), Shane Bowers (16)

ASSISTS: Hank Crone (7), Chad Krys (17), Zach Solow (14), Jeremy Davies (20, 21), Dylan Sikura (26, 27), Stevens (13), Patrick Schule (4), Cockerill (10), Dante Fabbro (16)

SAVES: Cayden Primeau, NU (38); Jake Oettinger, BU (22)

POWER PLAY: NU 3-for-3, BU 0-for-2

PIVOTAL MOMENT

Gaudette’s goal that tied the score in the first period changed the momentum in the game. The Huskies used that surge to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 first-intermission lead.

Adam Gaudette lights the lamp to give Northeastern a 2-1 lead over BU in the 2018 Beanpot final. See if the Terriers can mount a comeback on NESN. pic.twitter.com/KrvSEPshQ1 — NESN (@NESN) February 13, 2018

BEST PLAYER

Gaudette was on fire. He scored a hat trick, and his second tally made him Northeastern’s all-time leader in power-play goals with 31.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

Stevens’ sensational goal lifted the Northeastern crowd to its feet.

Northeastern's Nolan Stevens evened the score with this power-play goal in the first period. Watch BU and Northeastern battle in the 2018 Beanpot final on NESN. pic.twitter.com/h9WTVZ8rQc — NESN (@NESN) February 13, 2018

UP NEXT

Both teams will return to Hockey East conference action. Boston University plays UConn on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Hartford, while Northeastern travels to Vermont for a 7 p.m. showdown the same night.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Goss/NESN.com