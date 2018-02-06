Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern’s Top Line Leads 3-0 Win Over Boston College

Northeastern hasn’t won the Beanpot since 1988, but it will have a chance to end the tournament’s longest title drought after advancing to the final with a 3-0 win over Boston College on Monday night at TD Garden.

The Huskies’ opponent in next Monday’s final will be the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Boston University and defending champion Harvard.

Northeastern got ahead of BC early in its semifinal meeting with a first-period goal from Dylan Sikura. It was a good omen for the Huskies — they’ve won their last seven Beanpot games when scoring first.

The Huskies’ top line of captain Nolan Stevens, Adam Gaudette and Sikura was stellar all game.

“They grinded it out. They worked hard. They led. They were our leaders (Monday night),” Huskies head coach Jim Madigan said of his first line. “They’ve been our leaders all year long, and they led (Monday night).”

All three of them scored a goal. Stevens and Gaudette also tallied two assists apiece, while Sikura posted one helper. Gaudette became the nation’s first 40-point scorer as well.

Fun fact: Adam Gaudette has now scored 40 or more points in consecutive seasons. The last Husky to do that was Zach Aston-Reese if anyone remembers what he did last year (63 points). Gaudette is the 18th player in team history to hit 40 in back-to-back years. #GoNU — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) February 5, 2018

Here’s a quick recap of Northeastern’s victory.

KEY STATS

SOG: BC 37, NU 32

GOALS:Adam Gaudette (?), Dylan Sikura (14), Nolan Stevens (18)

ASSISTS: Dylan Sikura (24), Adam Gaudette (21, 22), Nolan Stevens (11), Jeremy Davies (17, 18)

SAVES: Cayden Primeau, NU (37); Joseph Woll, BC (29)

POWER PLAY: NU 1-for-5, BC 0-for-4

PIVOTAL MOMENT

The Eagles hit the post on this third-period power play, wasting a chance to trim the Huskies’ lead. Northeastern later scored an insurance goal to end any chance of a BC comeback.

David Cotton rings the post for Boston College, but the Eagles can't cut into Northeastern's 2-0 lead in the 2018 Beanpot semifinals. Watch the exciting finish on NESN! pic.twitter.com/pNFG60DRsr — NESN (@NESN) February 6, 2018

BEST PLAYER

Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau is the best goalie in Hockey East, and he showed why in the Huskies’ semifinal win. He shut out a talented Eagles attack by making 37 saves on 37 shots, including 15 in the third period as the Eagles desperately tried to mount a comeback. He’s the first Northeastern goalie to shut out BC in the Beanpot since 1988.

Primeau also was excellent on the power play, keeping BC at bay despite Northeastern giving up a several quality scoring chances.

“Cadyen Primeau was immense throughout the whole game, but I thought early on he gave us believability right away and credibility early,” Madigan said. “He’s been on all year long.”

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

Stevens puts the Huskies up 2-0 in the second period with his 18th goal of the season.

Goal! Nolan Stevens finds the back of the net to give Northeastern a 2-0 lead over Boston College in the 2018 Beanpot semifinals. See if the Eagles can mount a comeback on NESN! pic.twitter.com/AjjGcxiVzj — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2018

UP NEXT

Boston College will play in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m. ET next Monday, and Northeastern will play in the final at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at TD Garden.

