Beanpot Wrap: Ty Amonte’s Double-Overtime Goal Sends BU Terriers To Final

Boston University got some revenge against Harvard for last season’s Beanpot final loss when the Terriers beat the Crimson 3-2 in double overtime of a thrilling semifinal matchup Monday night at TD Garden.

The Terriers have earned a date with Northeastern in the 2018 Beanpot final next Monday, where they’ll be looking for their first championship since 2015.

Ironically, 2015 also was the last season during which BU beat Harvard in double overtime of the Beanpot semifinals. BU now has defeated Harvard eight straight times in the semifinal round of this tournament.

“For us it was a tale of two games,” BU head coach David Quinn said. “I thought our first period was OK. The second period might have been about as bad of a period we’ve played all year. We talked between the second and third periods and felt very fortunate it was a 1-1 hockey game. We had to make a decision. Do you want to play at 4 p.m. next Monday or do you want to play at 8 p.m. next Monday?

“If we’re going to be successful, we need to play with pace, we need to be physical, all the things you need to do in hockey no matter what team you are. I thought in the third period and overtime we started playing that brand of hockey that we’ve been playing over the last month.”

The Terriers withstood a barrage of shots on their net over the first two periods as the Crimson outshot them 32-17 during that span. But Boston University outshot Harvard 25-17 over the third period and overtimes and capitalized when it mattered most.

Here’s a quick recap of BU’s win.

KEY STATS

SOG: Harvard 49, BU 42

GOALS: Logan Cockerill (4), Ty Pelton-Byce (4), Jack Badini (8), Brandon Hickey (6), Ty Amonte (4)

ASSISTS: Ryan Donato (10), Lewis Zerter-Gossage (14), Brandon Hickey (5, 6), Drew Melanson (9), Patrick Curry (6)

SAVES: Merrick Madsen, Harvard (39); Jake Oettinger, BU (47)

POWER PLAY: BU 1-for-2, Harvard 0-for-3

PIVOTAL MOMENT

This clutch save by Terriers goalie Jake Oettinger kept BU alive when Harvard was making a huge push for the winning goal.

Jake Oettinger's ridiculous save keeps the game between BU and Harvard tied at two. Check out the overtime action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/CxVhIJ3a9H — NESN (@NESN) February 6, 2018

BEST PLAYER

Senior defenseman Brandon Hickey scored a goal and added two assists, including a helper on Amonte’s game-winner, but it was his leadership that impressed Quinn the most.

“Brandon has done such a great job over the last month as a captain,” Quinn said. “Our leadership stood tall and took ownership of the third period and overtime. You can’t have success or win championships without leadership. There’s a bunch of characteristics you need, and you need leadership. Brandon showed it. The seniors showed it. They showed it off the ice and certainly in their performance.”

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

Amonte’s winning goal sent the Terriers to the final. His father, Tony, was the MVP of the tournament in 1991 for BU.

Ty Amonte wins it for BU! It will be a dogfight between the BU Terriers and the Northeastern Huskies in the 2018 Beanpot championship. Tune in next Monday on NESN! pic.twitter.com/RisKQOa6e5 — NESN (@NESN) February 6, 2018

UP NEXT

Harvard will play in the consolation game versus Boston College at 4:30 p.m. ET next Monday, and Boston University will play in the final against Northeastern at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Nicholas Goss/NESN.com