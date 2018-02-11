Berkshire Bank ‘Exciting Assists’ Program Continues To Impact Massachusetts

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

For years now, Berkshire Bank has run the “Exciting Assists” program, which uses Boston Bruins assists to raise money for nonprofits across Massachusetts.

Ahead of the Bruins game Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, NESN’s Dale Arnold caught up with the director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation Lori Gazzillo and Bridge Over Troubled Waters executive director Elisabeth Jackson to discuss the program’s contributions this season.

To hear their conversation, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”