Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lineups

With injuries and suspensions abound for the Boston Bruins, Peter Cehlarik will slide into the B’s lineup after being called up from Providence on Wednesday.

With its 18-game point streak now snapped following Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Boston will take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at TD Garden as it looks to rebound after its first regulation loss since Dec. 14. The B’s will have their hands full, however, against a skilled Blues team that is 8-3-1 in their last 12 games, and 8-1-0 in their last nine at the Garden.

Cehlarik — who is making his first appearance with the B’s since Nov. 24 — is expected to play on the third line left wink alongside Riley Nash and David Backes, while Danton Heinen likely will play on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in net for Boston, while St. Louis will roll out Jake Allen, who finds himself in a similar position Rask did earlier in the season.

Allen has not started since Jan. 9 due to both underwhelming play (1-8-0 in his last nine starts with .896 save percentage while allowing 28 goals) and backup Carter Hutton performing exceptionally well, much like when Rask was benched early in the season in favor of a then-red-hot Anton Khudobin.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (29-11-8)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Peter Cehlarik — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug — Adam McQuaid

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (31-18-3)

Ivan Barbashev — Paul Stastny — Vladimir Tarasenko

Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Alexander Steen

Vladimir Sobotka — Patrik Berglund — Tage Thompson

Scottie Upshall — Kyle Brodziak — Dmitrij Jaskin

Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn — Robert Bortuzzo

Jake Allen

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.