Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

The Boston Bruins have gotten back to their winning ways since posting an ugly loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and they’ll look to stay in the win column with a third straight victory Saturday night in Vancouver against the Canucks.

The Bruins are catching the Canucks at a good time, with Vancouver — who has struggled throughout most of the season — dropping six of its last seven games. Despite the record, however, the Canucks have a talented top six that has both experience (Thomas Vanek, the Sedin brothers) and youth (Brock Boeser, Sven Baertschi).

Now that Noel Acciari is back to being a stable presence in the lineup, the forward lines should continue to look much like they have most of the season. Defensively, Kevan Miller still is out, meaning Adam McQuaid will keep his spot skating on the right side of the third defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.

Tuukka Rask will handle the goaltending for the Bruins, while the Canucks will send out Jacob Markstrom.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins-Canucks game:

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (22-30-6)

Sven Baertschi — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser

Daniel Sedin — Henrik Sedin — Thomas Vanek

Darren Archibald — Brandon Sutter — Loui Eriksson

Nikolay Goldobin — Nic Dowd — Jake Virtanen

Alexander Edler — Erik Gudbranson

Michael Del Zotto — Troy Stecher

Ben Hutton — Derrick Pouliot

Jacob Markstrom

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images