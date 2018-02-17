Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

The Boston Bruins have gotten back to their winning ways since posting an ugly loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and they’ll look to stay in the win column with a third straight victory Saturday night in Vancouver against the Canucks.
The Bruins are catching the Canucks at a good time, with Vancouver — who has struggled throughout most of the season — dropping six of its last seven games. Despite the record, however, the Canucks have a talented top six that has both experience (Thomas Vanek, the Sedin brothers) and youth (Brock Boeser, Sven Baertschi).
Now that Noel Acciari is back to being a stable presence in the lineup, the forward lines should continue to look much like they have most of the season. Defensively, Kevan Miller still is out, meaning Adam McQuaid will keep his spot skating on the right side of the third defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.
Tuukka Rask will handle the goaltending for the Bruins, while the Canucks will send out Jacob Markstrom.
Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins-Canucks game:
BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-8)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
VANCOUVER CANUCKS (22-30-6)
Sven Baertschi — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser
Daniel Sedin — Henrik Sedin — Thomas Vanek
Darren Archibald — Brandon Sutter — Loui Eriksson
Nikolay Goldobin — Nic Dowd — Jake Virtanen
Alexander Edler — Erik Gudbranson
Michael Del Zotto — Troy Stecher
Ben Hutton — Derrick Pouliot
Jacob Markstrom
