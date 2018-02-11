Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines

The Boston Bruins will play the second game of their weekend back-to-back when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at Prudential Center.

Both teams are coming off underwhelming performances Saturday night. The Devils suffered a 6-1 shellacking on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Bruins fell to the lowly Buffalo Sabres 4-2 at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask, who had his personal 21-game point streak end at the hands of the Sabres, likely will have the night off Sunday, as Anton Khudobin is expected to get the start in net for Boston. As for New Jersey, Eddie Lack is expected to make his first start in between the pipes in a Devils uniform.

The B’s will look to get back in the win column against the struggling Devils, trying to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since mid-December.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Bruins-Devils game:

BOSTON BRUINS (33-12-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-19-8)

Taylor Hall — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Miles Wood — Pavel Zacha — Kyle Palmieri

Jimmy Hates — Travis Zajac — Stefan Noesen

Blake Coleman — Brian Boyle — Drew Stafford

Andy Greene — Sami Vatanen

Mirco Mueller — Damon Severson

Will Butcher — Ben Lovejoy

Eddie Lack

