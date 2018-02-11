Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines

The Boston Bruins will play the second game of their weekend back-to-back when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at Prudential Center.
Both teams are coming off underwhelming performances Saturday night. The Devils suffered a 6-1 shellacking on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Bruins fell to the lowly Buffalo Sabres 4-2 at TD Garden.
Tuukka Rask, who had his personal 21-game point streak end at the hands of the Sabres, likely will have the night off Sunday, as Anton Khudobin is expected to get the start in net for Boston. As for New Jersey, Eddie Lack is expected to make his first start in between the pipes in a Devils uniform.
The B’s will look to get back in the win column against the struggling Devils, trying to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since mid-December.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Bruins-Devils game:
BOSTON BRUINS (33-12-8)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Adam McQuaid
Anton Khudobin
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-19-8)
Taylor Hall — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Miles Wood — Pavel Zacha — Kyle Palmieri
Jimmy Hates — Travis Zajac — Stefan Noesen
Blake Coleman — Brian Boyle — Drew Stafford
Andy Greene — Sami Vatanen
Mirco Mueller — Damon Severson
Will Butcher — Ben Lovejoy
Eddie Lack
Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP