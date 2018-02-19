Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lineups

The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames will meet for the second time in a week Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome, with both teams coming off lopsided losses Saturday night.

The Bruins are looking to bounce back from a 6-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in their most recent game, while the Flames are picking up the pieces from a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Boston and Calgary already locked horns last Tuesday, with the Bruins emerging victorious 5-2 at TD Garden, so the Flames certainly would like to exact some revenge in their own barn.

Tuukka Rask was pulled from the Bruins’ loss in Vancouver on Saturday night, but he’s expected back between the pipes for Monday’s matinee in Calgary. He’ll likely be opposed by David Rittich, who also was pulled over the weekend.

Dougie Hamilton, who spent his first three seasons with Boston before being traded to Calgary in June 2015, netted his first career hat trick Saturday in the Flames’ losing effort. He became just the third NHL defenseman to record a hat trick this season and the first Flames blueliner to accomplish the feat since Al MacInnis back in the 1991-92 season.

The Bruins enter Monday’s contest sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flames trail the Anaheim Ducks by one point for third place in the Pacific Division and the Minnesota Wild by one point for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Here are the projected lineups for Monday’s Bruins-Flames matchup:

BOSTON BRUINS (35-13-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

CALGARY FLAMES (30-21-8)

Johnny Gaudreau — Sean Monahan — Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk — Mikael Backlund — Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett — Mark Jankowski — Garnet Hathaway

Ryan Lomberg — Matt Stajan — Curtis Lazar

Mark Giordano — Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie — Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak — Michael Stone

David Rittich

