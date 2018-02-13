Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lineups

The Boston Bruins will welcome the red-hot Calgary Flames to TD Garden on Tuesday night, and the B’s are hoping to build off their 5-3 win Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.

The B’s were sloppy during their weekend back-to-back, losing 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres before winning a bizarre game against the Devils at Prudential Center.

Boston will need to be on its A-game against a Flames team that has won four of their last five games, the latest a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Calgary will start backup goaltender David Rittich on Tuesday, as Mike Smith has been ruled out for the next few games with a lower body injury.

The B’s will counter with Tuukka Rask. Rask lost for the first time in 20 starts Saturday, but he has been a staple of the Bruins’ impressive run that has seen them win 19 of their last 24 games.

Even though the Flames are ranked 22nd in the NHL in offense, Rask will have his hands full with their dangerous frontline of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Michael Ferland. Gaudreau, a Boston College product, leads the Flames with 66 points, while Monahan leads the team with 27 goals.

Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Bruins-Flames game:

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

CALGARY FLAMES (29-18-8)

Johnny Gaudreau — Sean Monahan — Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk — Mikael Backlund — Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett — Mark Jankowski — Garnet Hathaway

Ryan Lomberg — Matt Stajan — Curtis Lazar

Mark Giordano — Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie — Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak — Michael Stone

David Rittich

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images