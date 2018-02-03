Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lineups

The Boston Bruins defense is getting a much-welcomed return to its blue line.
Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy is set to return to the lineup Saturday on the top pairing with Zdeno Chara as the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.
The 20-year-old missed the previous four games after undergoing surgery to correct an abnormal heart rhythm. Although he was scheduled to miss at least two weeks, he is cleared to play and ready to go after just 12 days.
But with injuries and suspensions still remaining, the bottom six forwards will have a bit of a shakeup. Emergency recall Austin Czarnik will skate on the fourth line right wing, while Tim Schaller will get the bump up to the third unit on the left side.
Tuukka Rask will start in net for the Bruins, while the Leafs will send out Frederik Andersen.
BOSTON BRUINS (30-11-8)
Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner
Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — David Backes
Frank Vatrano — Sean Kuraly — Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk –Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (30-18-4)
Zach Hyman — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Patrick Marleau — Nazem Kadri — Mitchell Marner
James van Riemsdyk — Tyler Bozak — Connor Brown
Leo Komarov — Dominic Moore — Kasperi Kapanen
Morgan Rielly –Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev
Travis Dermott — Connor Carrick
Frederik Andersen
