Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lineups

The Boston Bruins defense is getting a much-welcomed return to its blue line.

Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy is set to return to the lineup Saturday on the top pairing with Zdeno Chara as the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The 20-year-old missed the previous four games after undergoing surgery to correct an abnormal heart rhythm. Although he was scheduled to miss at least two weeks, he is cleared to play and ready to go after just 12 days.

But with injuries and suspensions still remaining, the bottom six forwards will have a bit of a shakeup. Emergency recall Austin Czarnik will skate on the fourth line right wing, while Tim Schaller will get the bump up to the third unit on the left side.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the Bruins, while the Leafs will send out Frederik Andersen.

BOSTON BRUINS (30-11-8)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — David Backes

Frank Vatrano — Sean Kuraly — Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk –Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (30-18-4)

Zach Hyman — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Patrick Marleau — Nazem Kadri — Mitchell Marner

James van Riemsdyk — Tyler Bozak — Connor Brown

Leo Komarov — Dominic Moore — Kasperi Kapanen

Morgan Rielly –Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev

Travis Dermott — Connor Carrick

Frederik Andersen

