Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

The Boston Bruins need to make it just one more game without their most prolific scorer.

Brad Marchand will be serving the fifth and final game of his suspension for elbowing the New Jersey Devils’ Marcus Johansson as the Bruins prepare to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Boston is expected to roll out the same lines and defensive pairings as they did in Saturday’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Danton Heinen skating on the top line and Tim Schaller sliding into Heinen’s spot on the third line left wing.

Austin Czarnik is back up from Providence and set to play on the fourth line right wing, with Sean Kuraly centering him and Frank Vatrano.

The Red Wings — who have gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 games — are expected to send out Jimmy Howard to handle the goaltending, while Tuukka Rask will get the start in net for the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (31-11-8)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — David Backes

Frank Vatrano — Sean Kuraly — Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk –Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (21-22-8)

Gustav Nyquist — Henrik Zetterberg — Anthony Mantha

Tyler Bertuzzi — Dylan Larkin — Andreas Athanasiou

Tomas Tatar — Frans Nielsen — Darren Helm

Justin Abdelkader — Luke Glendening — Martin Frk

Jonathan Ericsson — Trevor Daley

Niklas Kronwall — Mike Green

Danny DeKeyser — Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images