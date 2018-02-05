Between The Tackles: Theories On Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl Benching

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The mystery of Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl LII benching has yet to be unraveled.

The New England Patriots’ cornerback didn’t play a single defensive snap in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been frustratingly vague when asked about why he benched Butler.

Butler and his Patriots teammates didn’t provide much more clarity after the game. The Patriots will have media availability in their locker room at Gillette Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. Perhaps someone will come clean on why Butler didn’t play.

