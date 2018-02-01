Bill Belichick Actually Signed Tom Brady’s Book For Guillermo From ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If it weren’t for Guillermo Rodriguez, Super Bowl Opening Night would have been a total snoozefest.

The popular personality from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” annually visits the NFL’s media extravaganza, and this year was no different. And during his scouring of Monday’s Super Bowl LII media night, Guillermo actually managed to get Bill Belichick to sign Tom Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method.”

Watch Guillermo troll the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in the video below:

What a legend.

Now, if Guillermo wanted to butter Belichick up, he probably should’ve studied Tom Brady’s list of things that make The Hoodie smile. Or perhaps he should’ve asked Belichick about his six-house Nantucket compound.

But hey, we give the guy credit for not beating around the bush.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images