Bill Belichick Addresses Rob Gronkowski Retirement Rumors After Super Bowl LII

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rob Gronkowski would not confirm after Super Bowl LII that he will be back for another season with the New England Patriots.

“I’m definitely going to look at my future for sure,” the tight said after the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “We’ll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gronkowski’s response during a conference call Monday morning. He noted that players and coaches often require a decompression period after a long season and that some might not want to make proclamations about their future so soon after a Super Bowl loss.

“At the end of every season, every person goes through somewhat of a process at the end of the season and then the following season,” Belichick said. “I think everyone that is involved in an NFL season, you get pretty drained especially after a season like this. (You) go through the end of the year process. The following year is the following year. It’s the same for everybody.

“I certainly can’t speak for anybody else. You’d have to ask any individual for every situation, but I would say five minutes after the game, or the day after the game, is not really the time to make those decisions.”

Gronkowski, 28, led the Patriots in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season, earning first-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career. He is under contract through the 2019 season.