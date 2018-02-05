Bill Belichick Explains Decision To Bench Malcolm Butler In Super Bowl LII

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Malcolm Butler didn’t play one snap in the first half of Super Bowl LII, leaving people to guess what could be the reason for his absence.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told NBC’s Michelle Tafoya on the game broadcast “I made the decisions that give us the best chance to win.”

In typical Belichick fashion, he didn’t reveal much of anything.

Butler had an illness earlier in the week, which forced him to miss Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.

Eric Rowe started in Butler’s place at cornerback alongside Stephon Gilmore. Rowe was beat on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in the second quarter.