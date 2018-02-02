Bill Belichick Gives Scouting Report On Himself As College Football Player

Photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in a self-effacing mood Thursday afternoon when asked to give a scouting report on himself as a college football player at Wesleyan.

Belichick played center and tight end at Wesleyan University. He also played lacrosse and squash in college.

Here’s how Belichick the coach would assess his play.

“Got a long way to go, buddy,” Belichick said smiling. “Maybe you ought to try coaching. A lot of people told me that. I got that advice from a lot of coaches, football and lacrosse. ‘Got a better career in coaching than you do in play.’ I’m sure that’s true.”

Those coaches must have been clairvoyant. Belichick has won seven Super Bowls as a coach, five as a head coach. He’s going for his eighth Sunday in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.