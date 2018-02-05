Bill Belichick Has ‘No Idea’ Whether Josh McDaniels Is Leaving Patriots

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Is Josh McDaniels leaving the New England Patriots to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, as has been speculated for weeks now?

That’s one of many questions to be answered after the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported during the game there was “chatter” indicating McDaniels would remain with the Patriots. The offensive coordinator declined to discuss those rumors in his postgame news conference, saying, “I’m not going to talk about that tonight.”

“Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also offered no insight on McDaniels future during a conference call Monday morning.

“I have no idea,” Belichick said. “You’d have to talk to those teams that are involved with head-coaching positions or people that are involved with those teams.”

Entering Super Bowl LII, McDaniels was expected to leave for the Colts, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was expected to be hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Patricia also sidestepped a question about his future after the game.

“Right now, it’s all about the game and Philly and, obviously, the disappointment and the outcome here tonight,” he said.