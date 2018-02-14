Bill Belichick Sure Looks Like He’s Enjoying Offseason With Girlfriend

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick likely still is salty about what happened to he and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Pats head coach sure didn’t look grumpy on Valentine’s Day, though.

Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her and The Hoodie hanging out in some paradise. She accompanied the photo with a quote from the movie “Pride & Prejudice.”

Check this out:

Yeah, we doubt Belichick will give Holliday the Malcolm Butler treatment anytime soon.

Also, does anyone rock minimalist shoes better than Belichick?