Bill Haas Is Hospitalized In Fatal Car Accident, Will Miss Genesis Open

Photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Haas won’t feature in the Genesis Open after a brush with death.

The six-time PGA Tour winner was injured Tuesday evening in Los Angeles in a car accident, his agent said in a statement. Haas has withdrawn from the Genesis Open but is expected to make a full recovery following a brief stay in a local hospital.

He was a passenger in a Ferrari driven by Mark Gibello, a member of the family with which Haas was staying ahead of the Genesis Open, when the car flipped over and hit another vehicle. Gibello died from injuries he suffered in the crash, and the driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver — a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open — was killed,” Haas’ agent Allen Hobbs said in a statement, per ESPN. “While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville (North Carolina) to recover,” Hobbs added. “He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”

The Ferrari also hit a third vehicle, which actor Luke Wilson was driving. Wilson was unhurt, according to The Golf Channel.