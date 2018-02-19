Bill Polian Would Ask For Outrageous Return In Trade For Nick Foles

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s probably a good thing Bill Polian no longer is managing an NFL team.

The Hall-of-Fame general manager started his Monday but unleashing a sizzling take on prospect Lamar Jackson, and then he went on ESPN’s “NFL Live” and dropped an insane idea on what he would ask for in a trade involving Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles.

Bill Polian said on ESPN’s NFL Live that, if he were the Eagles’ GM, he wouldn’t listen to any offers for Nick Foles unless they started with “two 1’s and two 2’s.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2018

OK, now that’s absurd.

Sure, Foles had a phenomenal end to the 2017 season in relief of Carson Wentz, but he’s only under contract for one more season and surely will command a huge payday once his deal expires.

Foles also hasn’t been effective outside of Philadephia, going 4-7 as a starter with the then-St.Louis Rams in 2015. So unless a team is sure they can utilize his strengths the way Eagles coach Doug Pederson has, there’s no way they would give up four high draft picks for a guy who will command a lot of money in a year.