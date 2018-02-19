Bill Polian Would Ask For Outrageous Return In Trade For Nick Foles

It’s probably a good thing Bill Polian no longer is managing an NFL team.
The Hall-of-Fame general manager started his Monday but unleashing a sizzling take on prospect Lamar Jackson, and then he went on ESPN’s “NFL Live” and dropped an insane idea on what he would ask for in a trade involving Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles.
OK, now that’s absurd.
Sure, Foles had a phenomenal end to the 2017 season in relief of Carson Wentz, but he’s only under contract for one more season and surely will command a huge payday once his deal expires.
Foles also hasn’t been effective outside of Philadephia, going 4-7 as a starter with the then-St.Louis Rams in 2015. So unless a team is sure they can utilize his strengths the way Eagles coach Doug Pederson has, there’s no way they would give up four high draft picks for a guy who will command a lot of money in a year.
