Blackhawks Fans Ejected For Racist Taunts At Capitals’ Devante Smith-Pelly

The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Washington Capitals 7-1 Friday night at the United Center — but that’s not the story.

Not even close.

Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly went to the penalty box after a fight 8:36 into the third period. While sitting in the box, Smith Pelly — who is black — was belittled with chants of “basketball, basketball basketball” from four Chicago fans, according to a Caps team spokesman, via The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan. The four fans eventually were ejected from the game.

Watch video of the troubling scene below:

We need to properly educate our country about black history. I’ve seen too many NHL players have to deal with racism. February needs to stay Black history month not “Hockey is For Everyone month” in the NHL. What happened to #Capitals Devante Smith-Pelly is unacceptable but I…. pic.twitter.com/WXqNAyUWyI — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 18, 2018

Here’s a closer look at Smith-Pelly when first hearing the racist taunts:

Two Smith-Pelly GIFs. First, you can see him hear someone say something to him, and he looks over at them. pic.twitter.com/LvwUgFl7AL — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) February 18, 2018

Smith-Pelly understandably was upset.

And so was Caps head coach Barry Trotz, who condemned the fans’ actions, and racism as a whole, after the game.

“There’s absolutely no place in the game of hockey or in our country for racism.” — #Caps Coach Barry Trotz on an incident involving Devante Smith-Pelly on Saturday in Chicago. Four fans were ejected for taunting DSP when he was in penalty box. pic.twitter.com/kxn3uClSBY — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) February 18, 2018

Well said.

While every non-racist person would love to a see day when stuff like this doesn’t happen, the fact of the matter is the world has a long ways to go, and ridding it of ignorance won’t be easy. All we can do is educate, condemn racism and hope things like tolerance and acceptance aren’t just utopian concepts.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images