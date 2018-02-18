Blackhawks Fans Ejected For Racist Taunts At Capitals’ Devante Smith-Pelly

The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Washington Capitals 7-1 Friday night at the United Center — but that’s not the story.
Not even close.
Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly went to the penalty box after a fight 8:36 into the third period. While sitting in the box, Smith Pelly — who is black — was belittled with chants of “basketball, basketball basketball” from four Chicago fans, according to a Caps team spokesman, via The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan. The four fans eventually were ejected from the game.
Watch video of the troubling scene below:
Here’s a closer look at Smith-Pelly when first hearing the racist taunts:
Smith-Pelly understandably was upset.
And so was Caps head coach Barry Trotz, who condemned the fans’ actions, and racism as a whole, after the game.
Well said.
While every non-racist person would love to a see day when stuff like this doesn’t happen, the fact of the matter is the world has a long ways to go, and ridding it of ignorance won’t be easy. All we can do is educate, condemn racism and hope things like tolerance and acceptance aren’t just utopian concepts.
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP