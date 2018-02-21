Blake Bortles Jokes He Tried To Pop Out Tom Brady’s Stitches After AFC Title Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

They don’t call him Blake “The Snake” Bortles for nothing.

As you might recall, the lead up to the New England Patriots’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game largely centered around Tom Brady’s injured right hand. However, it didn’t take long for the narrative to shift toward how game Blake Bortles and the Jags were for their matchup with the Pats.

Bortles was noticeably emotional in the game’s closing moments, but during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, the Jags quarterback revealed he was devising a truly sinister plot.

“I shook his hand as hard as I could,” Bortles said of his postgame handshake with Brady. “I was trying to pop those stitches.

“I get in there, gave him a nice firm handshake and looked him in the eye and said, ‘good luck.’ I want to say he said, ‘that was fun,’ and I was just like, ‘man, what a statement. I’m glad I could entertain you a little bit.’ ”

We’re not sure how strong Bortles’ hands are, but he would’ve needed a Herculean grip to eliminate Brady’s 12 stitches.

Either way, he sure had some hate in his eyes.

Bortles and the Jags will get another chance at Brady and the Patriots when the two teams square off next season in Jacksonville.