Boston Children’s Hospital Wishes Patriots Good Luck In Awesome Video

New England Patriots fans likely are familiar with the “Aww Yeah!” rally cry the team does after winning games.

Well, the Boston Children’s Hospital recently took the celebration and repurposed it for one seriously awsome Super Bowl LII hype video.

The Boston hospital brought on various staff and patients to wish the Pats “good luck” ahead of their big game with the Philadelphia Eagles. And as you might expect, the results were pretty emotional.

Check this out:

No disrespect to Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, but the BCH might’ve raised the bar for hype videos.

