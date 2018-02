The 2018 Beanpot semifinals are set to begin Monday, and one thing that is sure to define each game is some solid goaltending.

In the first matchup of the day between Boston College and Northeastern University, the Eagles will boast Joseph Woll — a third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs — in net.

To hear about Woll and the Eagles, check out the video above from the NESN “Beanpot Preview Show.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images