The Bruins are back in Boston for a test against the surging Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

The Flames — who have won four of their last five games — have plenty of gifted offensive players, with Boston College product Johnny Gaudreau — who sits in third in the NHL in points (18-48-66) — chief among them.

For more on the Flames, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images