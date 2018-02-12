Boston Police Takes Heat Over Honoring Red Auerbach For Black History Month

The Boston Police Department’s attempt to connect the Boston Celtics with Black History Month sailed well wide Sunday.
As the Celtics took on the Cleveland Cavaliers during “Paul Pierce Day” at TD Garden, the Boston PD’s Twitter account decided to commemorate Black History Month by honoring legendary team coach and president Red Auerbach — who is white.
The post faced immediate backlash, as many (rightly) wondered why the department would choose to honor a white man during a month meant to celebrate the achievements of African-Americans.
Former Boston city councilor Tito Jackson was among the legions who decried the Boston PD’s tweet.
The backlash wasn’t as much a slight to Auerbach — who indeed was a pioneer in helping the NBA break the color barrier — but a justified frustration over the department’s failure to honor Black History Month as it was intended.
Boston PD deleted its tweet about an hour after posting it and issued an apology late Sunday night.
The department also shared another Black History Month tribute in place of its Auerbach tweet, this one celebrating African-American Celtics legend Bill Russell.
