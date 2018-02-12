Boston Police Takes Heat Over Honoring Red Auerbach For Black History Month

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Police Department’s attempt to connect the Boston Celtics with Black History Month sailed well wide Sunday.

As the Celtics took on the Cleveland Cavaliers during “Paul Pierce Day” at TD Garden, the Boston PD’s Twitter account decided to commemorate Black History Month by honoring legendary team coach and president Red Auerbach — who is white.

Deleted tweet tonight by @bostonpolice. Pretty much sums up #Boston culture on one tweet. pic.twitter.com/AhFBp5H6u7 — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) February 12, 2018

The post faced immediate backlash, as many (rightly) wondered why the department would choose to honor a white man during a month meant to celebrate the achievements of African-Americans.

Former Boston city councilor Tito Jackson was among the legions who decried the Boston PD’s tweet.

Only in #Boston do the @bostonpolice honor Red Auerbach for #blackhistorymonth. So we already have the shortest month and now this. Please file this under Hell Nah aka Not Having it aka Not Ok. #bospoli #Boston #mapoli https://t.co/Jv38uutK0e — Tito Jackson (@titojackson) February 12, 2018

The Boston PD honoring a white man for Black History Month is possibly the most on-brand thing from Boston since they rioted over school desegregation. pic.twitter.com/rDlvRAYFUS — It Stinks (@ReverendDrDash) February 12, 2018

Boston PD really tried to make Black History Month about a European American. Lmfao 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UBXkN1ei7s — ♛Old Ass ℳelo (@OGMelo_) February 12, 2018

The backlash wasn’t as much a slight to Auerbach — who indeed was a pioneer in helping the NBA break the color barrier — but a justified frustration over the department’s failure to honor Black History Month as it was intended.

Boston PD deleted its tweet about an hour after posting it and issued an apology late Sunday night.

BPD realizes that an earlier tweet may have offended some and we apologize for that. Our intentions were never to offend. It has been taken down. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 12, 2018

The department also shared another Black History Month tribute in place of its Auerbach tweet, this one celebrating African-American Celtics legend Bill Russell.