Boston University Goalie Jake Oettinger Ready For Another Shot At Beanpot

The 2018 Beanpot will have no shortage of quality goaltending, and one of the country’s best will be between the pipes for the second year in a row for Boston University as they take on Harvard in the second game of the semifinals.

Jake Oettinger — who was the first goalie taken in the 2017 NHL draft at 26th overall — will handle the netminding duties for the Terriers as they prepare to try and take down last year’s champion in a 2017 finals rematch.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images