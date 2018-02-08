NESN Sports Today

Brad Stevens ‘Does Not Anticipate Much’ Happening At NBA Trade Deadline

Feb 7, 2018
With teams around the NBA having until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to make a trade, it’s reasonable to wonder what moves the Boston Celtics may — or may not — attempt to make.

While there still is time for a deal to be made, C’s head coach Brad Stevens indicated on 98.5 The Sports Hub he “did not anticipate much” happening for Boston before Thursday’s deadline.

To hear what Stevens had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

 

