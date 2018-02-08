Brad Stevens ‘Does Not Anticipate Much’ Happening At NBA Trade Deadline

With teams around the NBA having until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to make a trade, it’s reasonable to wonder what moves the Boston Celtics may — or may not — attempt to make.

While there still is time for a deal to be made, C’s head coach Brad Stevens indicated on 98.5 The Sports Hub he “did not anticipate much” happening for Boston before Thursday’s deadline.

