Watch Brandin Cooks Exit Super Bowl LII After Huge Hit From Malcolm Jenkins

The Patriots lost one of their top receivers early in the AFC Championship Game, and it was déjà vu all over again for New England in Super Bowl LII.

Early in the second quarter of the Patriots’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Brandin Cooks felt the wrath of a brutal hit from Eagles Malcolm Jenkins after trying to extend the play. Cooks laid motionless on the field for a few moments before exiting the field and heading to the locker room.

Brandin Cooks takes a big hit 😳pic.twitter.com/pLpUVISend — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 5, 2018

Shortly after being evaluated, Cooks was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Brandin Cooks is out for the game with a concussion. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 5, 2018

With Cooks out of action, the Patriots will be forced to play with just three wide receivers: Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett.

