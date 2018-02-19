Brazil Soccer Ref Goes Red-Card Happy, Sends Off Nine Players After Brawl

What part of “peace” don’t some soccer players understand?

The Bahia, Brazil, state championship game between local rivals Bahia and Vitoria never finished Sunday because the referee sent off 10 players before abandoning the contest with 11 minutes remaining. A mass brawl and other acts of indiscipline led to the farcical ending to the game fans dubbed the “Peace Derby” beforehand.

The fracas kicked off just after halftime when Bahia’s Vinicius scored a penalty kick and provocatively celebrated his goal in front of rival fans. Vitoria goalkeeper Fernando Miguel confronted Vinicius, sparking a brawl after which referee Jailson Macedo de Freitas sent off five players — three from Vitoria and two from Bahia.

Macedo de Freitas needed 16 minutes to restore order.

🔴 10 red cards

🔶 8 yellow cards

❌ Match abandoned This Brazilian derby clash between Vitoria and Bahia was crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/fUjB2ovHaM — Dugout (@Dugout) February 19, 2018

However, tempers boiled again a few minutes later, with the referee sending off a player from each side.

With 13 minutes remaining, the referee issued a second yellow card to Vitoria’s Uillian Correia, and his teammate Bruno Bispo subsequently received his second yellow card for arguing with the official’s previous decision.

With Vitoria down to six players, the referee abandoned the game since the sport’s laws require teams to field at least seven. Bahia was awarded a 3-0 victory.

A sports court in Brazil will determine whether the players will face additional punishment.