Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Defensive Effort Following Loss To Canucks

A lot went wrong for the Boston Bruins on Saturday in an ugly 6-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and many of those issues stemmed from poor defense.

The Bruins struggled to defend the slot, and it was apparent from the onset and plagued the B’s as it snapped their 13-game road point streak, and that proved to be a major sticking point for head coach Bruce Cassidy following the game.

To hear what Cassidy had to say to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.