Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Third-Period Effort In Win Over Devils

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Boston Bruins got it done.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bruins scratched and clawed their way to a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. While the B’s weren’t overly sharp in the first two periods, they buckled down in the third, outscoring the Devils 2-0 in the final frame to clinch the road victory.

To hear Bruce Cassidy’s thoughts on his team’s late-game effort, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports